Mid-Michigan is continuing to experience drought conditions based off of a lack of accumulated precipitation. The area is in much need of any rain it can get, but unfortunately the near-term is lacking any system to bring widespread rain to the area. The best chances for widespread rain are trending towards next week (around the 25th to 26th).
The Drought Monitor updates every Thursday, and today's (20 May 2021) update is showing a higher stage of drought moving into the southwestern portion of the Lower Peninsula. In all, the entire TV5 viewing area is under "Moderate" Drought (with the exception of the northwestern corner of Roscommon County). Moderate Drought is considered the first stage of drought out of four. While not as extreme as the other drought stages, it still warrants some attention as additional watering will need to be used for grass, plants, and crops.
The northwestern corner of Roscommon County is under "Abnormal" Dryness, meaning it is not currently in "drought" stage, but is on the verge. The area of abnormal dryness extends farther north in the Lower. This is because of the weaker systems located there earlier this month, which concentrated most rainfall on the northern Lower and eastern Upper.
On the Drought Monitor, "Severe" Drought has begun inching into the southwestern Lower. Severe Drought is considered stage 2 out of 4, and indicates a larger lack of precipitation than stage 1. Any of these drought stages are due to a prolonged period of below-average precipitation totals. With the update of the Drought Monitor every Thursday, and a lack of any solid rain right now, the area of Severe Drought/stage 2 drought may extend farther around the Lower.
Average precipitation accumulated increases every day, so with each passing day of no rain (or trace amounts), the deficit will only grow larger. A few good rounds of rain would help to get things back on track. The hope is that more systems move through the area soon to decrease the precipitation deficit!
The statewide Drought Monitor is always available to view on the Weather Lab section, right here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.