Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and hope Wednesday is just as nice.
It wasn't the nicest day on Tuesday considering our stretch of weather from the weekend and Monday, but temperatures managed to stay in the 50s and any showers that passed through didn't cause too many issues.
As for your Wednesday, we should have a chance for a few glimpses of the sun and temperatures will remain in the 50s. But be sure to soak it up while you can, as changes are on the way starting Thursday and continuing into the weekend.
Today & Tonight
As you head out this morning, a Dense Fog Advisory is in place for Saginaw County, Gratiot County, the Thumb, and areas along I-69 through 10 AM. Visibility in these regions has dropped below 1/2 mile at times, so be careful this morning. With temperatures in the 20s and low 30s, some areas of black ice may also be possible where fog has developed.
Fog should start lifting late this morning, with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected through the day. Highs should remain in the 50s, despite our cooler start this morning. Winds should remain light, generally out of a southerly to southeasterly direction.
Dry weather should hold through the early evening hours, with mostly cloudy skies. A few showers may develop in scattered fashion overnight into very early Thursday morning, but those should move through with very little impact and move out quickly.
Overnight lows will settle in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Thursday
Any early morning showers on Thursday should exit quickly, and they may be gone before you even wake up for the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise through the day.
Highs will have a chance to warm back up near 60 Thursday for one more day ahead of our cool down this weekend.
A better chance for rain returns later in the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front gets set to pass through. These showers will be a bit heavier than the morning round, but no severe weather is expected, and they should move quickly enough through the area that flooding is not a concern.
Rainfall amounts should stay below 0.50".
In addition to the rain, expect winds to pick up quite a bit on Thursday, with winds sustained out of the southeast around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts between 30 to 40 mph. Some isolated power outages are possible.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
