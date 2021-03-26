Good Friday afternoon! We woke up to some widespread rain showers this morning, but we are on the drying trend for the afternoon and evening. Let's get into the forecast!
Weather Alerts
A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is still in effect for Bay, Huron, Sanilac, and Tuscola counties. It expires at 4pm this afternoon. More information is available on the Weather Alerts section of our website.
Today & Tonight
We will remain dry for this afternoon and evening, and we might see some peeks of sunshine as well! The wind will begin to shift to the northwest as the low continues to shove off to the east. With that wind shift, the Lakeshore Flood Advisories will expire and things will calm down overall to only around 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures this afternoon will be cooler than yesterday, only reaching the upper 40s, with 50 at best in southern and inland locations.
If you have any Friday evening plans, those are looking to be alright, just a little cooler. The partly to mostly clear night ahead will allow temperatures to plummet into the upper 20s.
Your Weekend Ahead
The weekend will start off in good shape with sunshine, but cloud coverage builds in for the afternoon as the next low pressure system approaches. This system will give us a chance at some scattered showers in the mid-afternoon, but the best shot at rain won't be until the evening hours tomorrow. If you have any outdoor activities scheduled for tomorrow, you can always check in on our Interactive Radar!
We have a warmer day on tap for tomorrow, with our afternoon highs reaching the mid 50s. 60 is within reach for our I-69 locations.
For the overnight into Sunday, we'll have that rain, and possibly some snow mixing in up north. This depends on how cool we get in our northern locations, but mostly rain is expected. Temperatures take yet another dive on Sunday as well, only reaching the upper 40s at best in the afternoon.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
