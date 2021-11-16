Good Tuesday afternoon! We hope you're having a great start to the week.
We'll get a chance to get rid of the wet weather completely for a day, but temperatures won't move much from where they've been.
However, if you're waiting for a warm up, sit tight. That's just around the corner.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight (Tuesday)
Winds not as strong from the southeast today around 5-10 mph will help manage a decent warm up considering where we started this morning. Highs should land in the lower to middle 40s this afternoon.
Clouds will be on the slow increase during the late afternoon and evening, but we'll remain dry through midnight. Overnight, shower chances will begin to increase and become more scattered going into Wednesday morning.
Lows will remain mild in the middle to upper 30s, with winds picking up to around 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph out of the southeast. Temperatures will also begin to warm into Wednesday morning ahead of an approaching warm front.
Wednesday
A warm front will continue advancing north throughout Wednesday morning giving us our warmest day of the week. Peak heating look to occur late morning near noon.
Despite the clouds on Wednesday, high temperatures should manage the mid to upper 50s. Areas south will have a run at the 60s. Areas north of the Bay may just reach 50 depending on how far north the warm front moves.
A trailing cold front will begin to move through past lunchtime and begin to decrease our temperatures from west to east.
Showers will be around much of the day for areas around the Bay to the south and east, while areas to the northwest expect to see a bit more dry time in-between any shower development.
Rain will eventually pull away to the southeast late in the evening. Rainfall amounts should be light, with totals around 0.25"-0.50" when all is said and done. Lighter amounts to the northwest and the higher amounts to the southeast.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.