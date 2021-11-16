Good Tuesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and hope your Tuesday is just as nice.
It was a much quieter day on Monday, with just a few lake-effect showers passing through. Temperatures also remained chilly, continuing our trend from the end of the weekend. As for your Tuesday, we'll get a chance to get rid of the wet weather completely for a day, but temperatures won't move much from where they've been.
However, if you're waiting for a warm up, sit tight. That's just around the corner.
Today & Tonight
As you head out today, there won't be any issues for the morning drive, like the black ice from yesterday. Temperatures are in the 20s to middle 30s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, but thankfully we had a good chance to dry out yesterday so roads are much better. Wind chills are present, but only a few degrees off our actual temperatures.
With some sunshine to start the day and winds turning gradually to the southeast today, we should manage a decent warm up considering where we started the day. Highs should land in the lower to middle 40s this afternoon. Winds will be around 5 to 10 miles per hour at their peak this afternoon.
Clouds will be on the increase during the afternoon and evening, but we'll remain dry through midnight. Overnight, spotty showers and drizzle will likely develop as we get closer to the morning commute on Wednesday.
Overnight lows will remain mild in the middle to upper 30s, with winds picking up to around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting to 20 miles per hour out of the southeast.
Wednesday
A warm front will bring those early day showers and areas of drizzle, but will also bring us our warmest day of the week. Despite the clouds on Wednesday, high temperatures should manage the middle and upper 50s, so we won't be quite as chilly tomorrow.
Showers will be around much of the day for areas around the Bay to the south and east, while areas to the northwest get a chance to be done with the showers by lunchtime.
Rain will eventually pull away to the southeast late in the evening. Rainfall amounts should be light, with totals around 0.40" or less, with the lighter amounts to the northwest and the higher amounts to the southeast.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
