Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week. You're finally to the second half with your weekend just around the corner.
It was nice to see the sun yesterday and temperatures weren't bad either. If we can't get cold enough for ice and other winter activities, at least it was tolerable outside. But as nice as it was at times, as we know all too well in the winter months, the clouds are on their way back into the region if they haven't arrived in your town yet. It's all ahead of our next rain & snow chance tonight.
Today & Tonight
Although we saw a little bit of rain along parts of I-69 late last night, it's already moving out this morning. There wasn't much to it to begin with, but even so, temperatures are expected to be in the low to middle 30s this morning, so we're not concerned about problems on the roads. Outside of those areas, we should be dry for the morning commute.
Mostly cloudy skies and quiet conditions continue for the rest of the day, and even much of the evening hours should be dry. Despite the clouds, temperatures will still be mild in the middle 30s to low 40s this afternoon with a southeasterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Late this evening, rain and snow will eventually start moving back in from the southwest to northeast. With the warm air in place, many areas will likely start at the very least with some rain/drizzle mixed in with snow, if not just outright rain to start. As the night goes on, more snow is expected to take over.
Temperatures will hover around the lower to middle 30s overnight, which could limit accumulation potential. Some of our northern and central counties may pick up an inch or so by tomorrow morning.
Friday
The most consistent precipitation on Friday is expected to be through the morning hours, with coverage expected to become more scattered into the afternoon and evening. While snow remains possible, with mild air still hanging around, we can't rule out some rain may still mix in at times.
Highs on Friday will jump into the middle and upper 30s.
Rain and snow chances will linger through Friday evening, with some additional minor snowfall accumulations possible.
By the end of the event, snowfall totals in our northern counties could total between 1-4" with totals around the Tri-Cities and south expected to be 1-2" at most in spots, with many areas checking in with less than 1".
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.