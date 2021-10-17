Good Sunday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend.
We expect to start the week on a dry note. Temperatures get a boost before falling back by the upcoming weekend.
A few rain chances mid-week will hold too.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening & Tonight (Sunday)
Any lake effect clouds from earlier in the day will begin to break up going into the later evening and overnight hours. Mostly clear skies will lead to a cooler night ahead.
We'll also have chilly lows again with lower 40s and upper 30s by daybreak on Monday! Winds mainly from the west around 5-15 mph.
Next Week
With ridging building in the mid levels of the atmosphere, this will also allow sunshine to continue into Monday and Tuesday. The wind will begin to back towards the west southwest, also helping temperatures climb again into mid-week.
Temperatures Monday expect to reach back into the low 60s. Our best chance at reaching near 70 will occur Tuesday and Wednesday.
Looking at precipitation chances, our next best chances doesn't look to arrive until later Wednesday into Thursday. Most of Wednesday is expected to stay dry at this point in the forecast.
Shower chances will continue throughout Thursday before the system departs east late Thursday into Friday.
From there, winds take more of a north, northwest direction helping to usher in cooler air going into the weekend.
More clouds mostly due to lake effect will be more common along with the chance for a few isolated showers. No washout for the weekend look likely at this time, but more of a common Fall-like pattern for the Great Lakes will look to take shape.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.