Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro brings you the latest First Warn 5 forecast!

Good Sunday evening Mid-Michigan!  We hope that your weekend has been winding down well.  We dried out mid-day today after some shower activity this morning.  We stay dry tonight and to start-off your workweek.  Let's talk about it in the forecast!

Tonight

As we progress through the evening, any residual shower chances will diminish.  This will leave us with a dry overnight period.  Skies will gradually shift to partly cloudy tonight too!  Locations south will remain a little cloudier though due to a warm front located upstream of us to our southwest.  Any wind will remain light tonight out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph, and lows will settle into the upper 40s.

Monday

Your workweek will start off dry tomorrow, in addition to a little more sunshine!  For Monday, there is a very small chance of some pop-up showers.  This really depends on if we get enough heating by the afternoon to generate any weak convection.  Overall, count on dry and brighter conditions!

High temperatures will also respond nicely to the sunshine reaching the mid 70s.  A light wind will still prevail out of the south southwest around 5 to 10 mph.

Rest of the Workweek

The mainly dry conditions and 70s will carry over into Tuesday, before more shower chances move back into the forecast starting Wednesday.  These chances last into next weekend at the moment.  On the bright side (more-so ... the "warmer" side!), an even warmer airmass will be moving north into Mid-Michigan, bringing 80s into the forecast starting Thursday!  Stay tuned!

Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!

