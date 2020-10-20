Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
Overall, it wasn't a bad Monday with some sunshine mixed in with the clouds around the region. We just had to deal with some cooler temperatures that were mostly stuck in the 40s. Some rain also moved in late in the day, but that has since moved out.
We still have plenty of rain chances ahead this week, but it's not as bad as you think. And there's some warmth too!
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, we just have some leftover cloud cover passing overhead. Those clouds aren't producing any wet weather though, and we should be in for a smooth commute. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s out the door, with another round of light winds.
We should stay dry through the daylight hours today and we'll likely break up our clouds from this morning a bit, allowing for some sunshine to poke through. Highs should manage to be a bit warmer than yesterday with more lower 50s showing up this afternoon. Winds will turn east northeast around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Much of the evening will be dry as well, with our next rain chance holding off largely until after midnight. If you wanted to sneak in some outdoor time this evening, you should be just fine.
Showers become more numerous overnight into Wednesday morning, but shouldn't be all that heavy as they pass through. Rainfall amounts shouldn't go much past 0.25" if they even do so at all. This is a very manageable rain.
With plenty of clouds and showers around, overnight lows should stay mostly in the 40s tonight. Winds will be a bit more enthusiastic out of the southeast around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with occasional gusts over 20 miles per hour.
Unsettled Week Ahead
Rain chances are numerous in the 7-Day forecast this week, but it's one of those weeks the extended forecast looks a lot worse than it actually is.
Tuesday and Wednesday appear to be dry during the daylight hours, with rain holding off until the very late evening or overnight hours. We actually should sneak in some sunshine at times both days, too.
Thursday's chance looks to be primarily during the morning hours except for our northern areas, while Friday's chance should hold off until at least the afternoon and potentially the evening.
We'll refine many of these rain chances as we get closer, as the finer details become clear, but that general trend comes with reasonable confidence. Bottom line, there will be dry time over the next few days despite all the rain chances.
This could be a perfect week to put down your fall lawn treatments or get done any remaining yard projects that you've been putting off.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
