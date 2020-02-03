Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a smooth transition back to work and back to school.
After a cloudy stretch, it was nice to see the sun make a return appearance in Mid-Michigan at times yesterday, although some got a bit more lucky than others. If you didn't see much yesterday, we'll have a chance today to get a few more glimpses before clouds eventually take over again tonight.
Today & Tonight
Expect a dry morning commute as we kick off the brand new workweek with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overhead. Temperatures running in the upper 20s to middle 30s as you step out the door.
Winds aren't overly strong, but enough to keep it feeling like the 20s in most cases. Our wind will be a bit light and variable today, but generally westerly initially, gradually flipping around to the east and northeast tonight.
As we work through today, expect dry weather with increasing cloud cover. We should manage at least a little bit of sunshine before clouds eventually win out later in the day and this evening.
High temperatures should remain well above average again this afternoon with the upper 30s to middle 40s expected. Those highs will be coolest in the north and warmest in the south toward I-69.
The evening hours tonight are expected to be dry, but there is a chance that an area of low pressure passing by to our south tonight may bring some light precipitation back into Mid-Michigan overnight into the Thursday morning commute.
The highest chances will exist along I-69 and to the south, with chances getting progressively lower the farther north you go. It's worth noting, there is a chance a bulk of this could miss us to the south, so we'll keep an eye on it.
Assuming we do see a mix, drizzle, freezing drizzle, and light snow would be the expected type of precipitation. Although it will be light, it could lead to slick spots for the morning drive where temperatures fall to freezing or below.
Overnight lows are expected to range from the middle 20s to low 30s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
