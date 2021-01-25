Good Monday afternoon! We hope you've had a great weekend and hope the start of the week is just as nice.
Our focus continues to be on our next round of winter weather late tonight & Tuesday. Most of Mid-Michigan looks to experience some sort of accumulation from this system.
Looking ahead, cold temperatures will settle in before another potential system going into the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisories are currently in place for the TV5 viewing area.
We expect more counties to be included in that advisory by later today. As soon as those are issued, you'll know about them.
Today & Tonight
High temperatures later this afternoon should settle right around the upper 20s to low 30s in many areas.
Any breaks in the clouds looks more likely farther north for today. Do expect skies to gradually transition back to mostly cloudy skies into this evening. Dry weather will likely continue through the evening hours tonight and most of the overnight period.
Any travel plans or errands should have no issues getting done weather wise into tonight. We don't expect snow to arrive until closer to 3-5 AM tomorrow morning. It will arrive first in our southern locations along I-69.
Temperatures will be below freezing in the 20s tonight, so any snow that does fall will have a chance to make things slow for the morning commute tomorrow.
Tuesday
The heaviest and most consistent snow is expected to fall during the morning hours of Tuesday before coverage tapers off into the later afternoon and early evening hours.
With a wind of around 10-20 miles per hour our of the northeast (gusting to 25 mph), some blowing snow will be possible at times and could reduce visibility if our driving on the roads.
Snowfall expectations have increased a bit since last night, with a bit of a shift to the north.
Areas from around U.S.10 to the south toward Flint are now in a general zone of 2-4". Areas near M-55 and farther north of there can generally except a bit less; 2" or less when all is said and done.
Something worth noting along the lakeshore; north, northeast winds may be able to provide some lake enhanced snowfall which could lead to some localized higher totals. We have made the adjustment for these zones to be included within 2-4", but a few isolated 5" totals won't be out of the question.
With plenty of time left before this system arrives, snowfall expectations are always subjected to some minor adjustments, so be sure to stay tuned to future forecast updates.
High temperatures on Tuesday are also expected to be below freezing for much of the day, so roads are worth watching all day, especially in untreated areas.
Stay warm, everyone!
