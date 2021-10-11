Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a smooth transition back to work and back to school.
While it wasn't a perfect weekend, it wasn't a bad weekend either. We had some sunshine both days in the afternoon and temperatures on Sunday managed the middle and upper 70s.
As we kick off a brand new workweek, plan for another warm day with highs feeling more like summer than October. We'll also be keeping an eye on our next chance for rain which returns late tonight.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, we're under mostly clear skies with no major trouble for the morning commute. Despite the clear skies, temperatures are well above average this morning with the middle and upper 60s thanks to a southerly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour. There is a bit of mugginess, but we're not uncomfortable by any stretch.
We should start the day with plenty of sunshine, but expect a gradual increase in cloud cover through the day as a storm system to our west slowly approaches. Our southerly wind should pick up to around 10 to 20 miles per hour and should have no trouble bringing in warmer air today. Highs should land in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Although we're keeping an eye on storm chances today, the latest trends are showing a much slower arrival to storms and many areas will stay dry until closer to, or even after, midnight.
Outdoor plans can go on as scheduled tonight, but if you're along US-127, check in with the radar once in awhile just to be on the safe side.
With the later arrival of storms, our severe weather ingredients aren't quite as good as they otherwise would be. The Storm Prediction Center has trimmed much of Mid-Michigan out of the severe weather outlook, with only western portions of the TV5 viewing area included in the Marginal, or isolated, risk area.
It's worth acknowledging that storms don't always follow severe weather risk areas, so we'll keep our eyes on this as usual. However, this is a better outlook than earlier indications. If storms do become strong, wind and hail would be the main threats, along with downpours.
Outside of scattered showers and storms, expect mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the upper 50s to middle 60s.
Tuesday
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible through much of the day on Tuesday. Although our cold front will pass by during the first half of the day, some wrap-around showers spinning around the backside of our area of low pressure should keep spotty showers in the forecast for the afternoon and evening.
With mostly cloudy skies tomorrow, we should see a cooler day compared to Monday, with highs only expected to be in the middle 60s to around 70.
Showers should come to an end into Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, with clearing skies expected into the Wednesday morning commute.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
