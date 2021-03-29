Good Monday afternoon/evening! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a great weekend ahead.
More clouds with some rain/snow showers and breezy conditions to end the weekend.
At least the start of the week will be brighter and warmer. However, we're on the temperature roller coaster ride leading up to the holiday weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Skies will be filled with plenty of sunshine today, with just a few passing clouds from time to time.
Radar is trying to detect some light precipitation north. Due to more dry air in play, none of this is reaching the ground otherwise known as "virga". Despite any clouds passing through, no wet weather is expected.
Temperatures will be mild going into later this afternoon. Low 50s for those farther inland. Closer to the lakeshore could be held back into the 40s due to a lake breeze. Winds will slowly increase going into this evening. Mainly from the SW around 5-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph.
Skies will remain mostly clear through the evening and overnight.
Lows tonight will be warmer than last night. Lows dropping into the upper30s and low 40s. Winds increasing from the south around 10-20 mph; gusting near 25+.
Tuesday
Trends will slowly increase cloud cover throughout the day, but most of the morning and afternoon hours should stay dry.
Winds will be another topic of discussion throughout the day. Mainly again from the south around 15-25 mph; gusting near 30+ at times.
Highs Tuesday will be much warmer by the afternoon; reaching in the 60s for most.
We watch Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning for another light round of some showers. Looking at around 0.10" or less when all is said and done. On the high end near 0.25". We'll keep you updated.
Temperature Swing
Temperatures will be another big topic of discussion with big jumps up and down throughout the week.
Here's the latest look at where we land for the upcoming week.
