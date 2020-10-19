Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope the start to this week is just as nice.
It was a soggy end to the weekend on Sunday and it appears we're in for more rain chances this week. However, it looks as though we'll be off to a decent start for your Monday commute and despite rain chances this week, it won't be all bad news.There could even be some warmth in the extended forecast!
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, things remain damp from our wet Sunday, but overall it should be a decent morning drive. Skies are mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 20s and 30s out the door. Winds are thankfully on the lighter side so our wind chill is at a minimum.
Although clouds won't clear completely today, we'll have a chance for some breaks of sunshine today. Even so, temperatures will remain chilly in the middle to upper 40s this afternoon. Winds will remain light, primarily out of the northerly direction.
A chance for rain will return later this evening, primarily for those off to the south and east in the Thumb and along I-69. While those around the Tri-Cities will have a chance, it should be lower. These showers should remain reasonably light with rainfall amounts checking in at 0.25" or less.
As the overnight approaches, those shower chances will taper off and we'll dry out into Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will fall to similar values in the 20s and 30s tonight.
Unsettled Week Ahead
Rain chances are numerous in the 7-Day forecast this week, but it's one of those weeks the extended forecast looks a lot worse than it actually is.
Tuesday and Wednesday are days that appear to dry through most, if not all, of the daylight hours. Thursday's chance looks to be primarily during the morning hours, while Friday's chance should hold off until at least the afternoon and potentially the evening.
We'll refine many of these rain chances as we get closer as the finer details become clear, but that general trend comes with reasonable confidence. Bottom line, there will be dry time.
This could be a perfect week to put down your fall lawn treatments or get done any remaining yard projects that you've been putting off.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.