Good Saturday morning! We hope you had a great week and hope it's a wonderful weekend ahead.
It's been a beautiful stretch of weather this week, but all good things must come to an end. While the start of your Saturday should be quite pleasant, changes will arrive gradually through the day, and we'll enter a much more unsettled pattern into next week.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, plan for at least partial sunshine and a dry start to the day. Temperatures are a mix of 50s and 60s, giving us one of our warmer mornings this week. Winds are light out of the southwest.
With some sun to start the day and a continued southwest flow (5-10 mph), we should manage a seasonably warm day, with highs in the middle and upper 70s this afternoon. For perspective, our average high is around the middle 60s this time of year.
We'll see a gradual transition to mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon and evening, and the possibility of scattered showers will arrive, mainly after 5 PM.
Even then, these showers will be fighting off the dry air from our gorgeous week of weather, so while they may show up on radar, some may not reach the ground initially. If you have outdoor plans tonight, you don't need to cancel them just yet, but know that showers could pop up later.
Better chances for rain will come in after sunset (7:15 PM), but the coverage will remain scattered from the late evening into the overnight.
With plenty of clouds expected overnight and a southwesterly wind, lows should stay pretty mild in the 60s.
Sunday
On and off showers will be possible throughout the day on Sunday, with plenty of clouds, giving us a grungy end to the weekend. While it may not rain every second, shower chances will run all day long, with things expected to pick up a bit more in the afternoon and evening.
Despite a warm start to the day, highs will be stuck in the 60s to low 70s, so we won't see much change from morning to afternoon.
Severe weather is not expected, but some heavier showers will be possible at times, with an occasional rumble of thunder not off the table.
From Saturday night through 8 AM Monday, rainfall amounts should largely fall between 0.25 and 1".
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
