Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week up to this point and we hope it's a good finish to a challenging 2020 today.
After a messy day yesterday, our weather should give us a chance to catch our breath today with no wet weather expected. However, things will be potentially messy once again going into our Friday evening, so enjoy the quiet stretch while you can.
Today & Tonight
Although we're dry to start today, keep an eye out for icy areas on your morning drive today, especially side streets, back roads, exit ramps, etc. as some of the lingering moisture on area roads from yesterday re-froze late last night with temperatures in the 20s.
Clouds stuck around overnight, but we should manage to break those up at times today, allowing some sunshine to poke through. That potential sun won't help temperatures much though, as we'll likely be stuck in the upper 20s to middle 30s.
Thankfully winds will remain in check out of the west, dropping to around 5-10 miles per hour, which should keep wind chills fairly minor.
Dry weather should hold through the evening and overnight with variable clouds. Overnight lows will settle in the teens and low 20s. Enjoy your New Years Eve!
New Year's Day
If you're still making a morning commute on Friday, you should have no issues. Any early day sun should quickly fade in favor of mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the daylight hours.
We'll likely remain dry for a good chunk of the day, but as we approach 4-5 PM, our next system will be approaching from the south bringing our next chance for a wintry mix, that could include snow, sleet, and freezing rain.
Once that system arrives, it will stick around through the evening and early overnight before pulling away from us early Saturday morning.
Before we get into the finer details on snow and ice amounts, it's important to know that this is a very temperature sensitive event. A change of a few degrees could mean the difference between snow and freezing rain at your house, so the forecast for Friday may change a bit before we get there.
Current projections favor the best chance for freezing rain accumulations to be around I-69 and southward toward I-94. Around I-69, it's possible we could see around 0.10" of ice accumulation. Not a crippling ice storm, but certainly enough to make things slick.
North of I-69, colder temperatures will likely lead to a bit more of a snowier outcome, with early snowfall indications pointing to around 1-3" of snow with some light icing also possible.
Regardless of what falls at your house on New Year's Day, plan for the possibility of slick travel. We're already seeing Winter Weather Advisories to our west and more advisories will likely be issued later this afternoon or tomorrow morning to cover that potential.
We'll keep you updated as we refine your forecast!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
