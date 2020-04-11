Good Saturday morning! We hope you had a great week and send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
While cooler than we were to start the week, it wasn't a bad Friday with a good amount sunshine in between some clouds that passed through from time to time. It appears we're in for a nice warm up on Saturday compared to our Friday and dry weather should stick around too.
Enjoy it while it's here though, as wet weather returns Sunday, with some wild wind ahead for Monday.
Today & Tonight
Your Saturday appears to be the nicest day of the weekend, with a friendly combination of pleasant temperatures and a good deal of sun. We are starting on the cooler side with temperatures running in the upper 20s and low 30s. Thankfully, the wind has died down significantly from yesterday.
Skies are starting the day clear giving us a very bright start. As the day goes along, expect a gradual increase in cloud cover, especially as we get closer to the evening hours tonight.
We should warm back up nicely into the lower to upper 50s this afternoon, with a west southwesterly breeze around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Dry weather should hold through the evening hours, so any fresh air opportunities through midnight should be just fine.
Rain chances will start to increase after midnight into Sunday morning, but any rain that moves in should be on the lighter side. With clouds and showers around, expect lows to only fall into the upper 30s to middle 40s.
Easter Sunday & Monday
Sunday will remain pretty unsettled with showers possible throughout the day. It doesn't appear to be a constant rain, with periodic breaks in the showers as we go through the day. Most of the rain should be pretty light through the daylight hours tomorrow as well.
Temperatures should have a chance to warm back up into the lower and middle 50s for most locations. Despite the wind ahead for Monday, Sunday should be fairly tame with a flow around 5 to 10 miles per hour out of the east southeast.
Sunday night and Monday are where things start picking up a bit. Sunday night's rain intensity will pick up a bit with a more consistent rain into Monday morning. We're not expecting severe weather, but there may be some heavier pockets relative to the daylight rain.
On Monday, the area of low pressure responsible for our wet weather is expected to pass right over the state of Michigan and it will be in the process of strengthening as it does so, which will lead to an impressive increase in the winds around the Great Lakes region.
Those winds will gradually turn more west southwesterly and westerly and pick up to sustained values between 20-30 miles per hour with wind gusts between 40-50 miles per hour looking more and more likely. It also appears wind gusts above 50 miles per hour aren't completely off the table.
This would put us squarely into Wind Advisory criteria, perhaps a High Wind Warning if the strongest gusts develop.
If these winds materialize, it's possible we'll be dealing with some scattered power outages and tree damage. If you have loose objects around the yard, it's not a bad idea to secure those over the next few days.
We're still a few days away, so we'll keep our eyes on this and keep you updated on any changes. At this point though, we're reasonably confident in gusts between 40-50 miles per hour.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
