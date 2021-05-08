Good morning Mid-Michigan! We made it to another weekend.
Starting the weekend dry will lead to some small rain chances for some going into Mother's Day. Good news is this won't be for everyone.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
We start off the day with more sunshine throughout the morning before some fair-weather cumulus clouds look to build back in going into the afternoon and early evening hours.
Models and data have suggest an isolated shower or two developing near and along the lakeshore into the afternoon. While on the very low end, most should stay dry throughout today.
Highs will be back up into the low to mid 50s!
Loons are back in action this evening at Dow Diamond against the Dayton Dragons. First pitch @ 6:05 PM. Weather is looking to cooperate for some baseball. Temps in the mid 50s to start the game.
Into the later evening and overnight will be another night near freezing, so frost is also a possibility. This remains the case through the first couple of nights of next workweek too.
Lows tonight drop back into the low and mid 30s.
Mother's Day
Mother's Day on Sunday is looking dry overall. The shower chance has been added back in, but it's only a small chance.
A system moving east through the Ohio River Valley will deliver plenty of rain near the MI/OH border. The northern edge of that rain have the possibility to extend up near and along to I-69. We'll continue to keep you updated on this!
If you don't see any rain, expect some more clouds with overall partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Highs for Sunday will be similar to Saturday in the low to mid 50s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
