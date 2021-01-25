Good Tuesday morning! We hope you've had a great weekend and hope the start of the week is just as nice.
Our focus continues to be on our next round of winter weather late tonight & Tuesday, but your Monday forecast should be fairly smooth, allowing us a nice transition into the workweek.
No Winter Weather Advisories are currently in place for the TV5 viewing area, however, we expect at least parts of the area to be included in that advisory by later today. As soon as those are issued, you'll know about them.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, temperatures are running a bit warmer than Sunday morning, with many of us starting the day in the 20s. Winds are light, so wind chills are pretty minor. Beyond some patchy fog here and there, there's not a whole lot to worry about this morning.
High temperatures this afternoon should settle right around the upper 20s to low 30s in many areas, with any breaks in the clouds this morning gradually transitioning back to mostly cloudy skies. The best chance for any peeks of sun early today would be in areas to the north.
Dry weather continues through the evening hours tonight and most of the overnight is dry as well. We don't expect snow to arrive until closer to 3-5 AM tomorrow morning. It will arrive first in our southern locations along I-69.
Temperatures will be below freezing in the 20s tonight, so any snow that does fall will have a chance to make things slow for the commute tomorrow.
Tuesday
The heaviest and most consistent snow is expected to fall during the morning hours of Tuesday before coverage tapers off into the afternoon. With a wind of around 10-20 miles per hour our of the northeast (gusting to 25 mph), some blowing snow will be possible at times.
Snowfall expectations have increased a bit this morning, with a bit of a shift to the north. Areas from around Saginaw to the south toward Flint are now in a zone of 2-4" with a slight drop off to 1-3" on the north side of the Tri-Cities around Bay & Midland counties as well as Mt. Pleasant and the northern Thumb. Areas north of there, except along the lakeshore, are generally around 1" or less.
With plenty of time left before this system arrives, snowfall expectations are still subject to some minor adjustments, so be sure to stay tuned to future forecast updates. As mentioned before, we do expect some Winter Weather Advisories to be issued later this afternoon, if not before.
High temperatures on Tuesday are also expected to be below freezing for much of the day, so roads are worth watching all day, especially in untreated areas.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.