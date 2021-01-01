Good Friday morning! Welcome to 2021!
As tough as last year was, we ended on a quiet note New Years Eve and it looks like we'll keep that going to start 2021 this morning. However, our next system is quickly approaching from the south and our next round of wintry weather is set to move in later today and last through tonight.
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued from 12 PM to 6 AM Saturday for the possibility of hazardous travel conditions at times this afternoon and evening.
Today & Tonight
If you're still making a morning commute today, you should be just fine outside of any icy patches that still remain from earlier this week. Temperatures are chilly though in the teens, and a frosty windshield could await if you park outside.
We should stay dry through early afternoon, but closer to 2-3 PM along I-69, we should see that wintry mix arrive and it will gradually spread northward through the evening. Freezing rain, sleet, and snow will all be possible as this system passes through. And with the type of precipitation being very sensitive to temperature, we could see a few changeovers from one type to another.
Temperatures are expected to hover around the freezing mark or below for much of the day. Winds will be out of the east northeast around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Freezing rain is expected to be more prevalent along I-69 and southward toward I-96 & I-94. Snow and sleet could mix in at times, but we expected the potential for higher ice amounts, up to 0.20" in this region. South of I-69, there could be spots that push 0.25".
While some icing is also possible north into parts of the Tri-Cities and Thumb, snow and sleet will be around for a longer period of time, with accumulations up to 1-4". Ice amounts in this area should remain 0.10" or less.
Our northern counties are expected to be mostly snow, with totals from a trace up to 2".
Mix and snow will keep going into the overnight, but start to wind down as we get closer to daybreak on Saturday. Temperatures will stay fairly steady in the 20s and 30s overnight.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
