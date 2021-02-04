Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week and have had a chance to soak up some of the nice weather the last few days.
Our weather story becomes more active today with our next system quickly moving in later tonight, followed by some of the coldest air we've seen in awhile through the weekend and early next week.
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the entire TV5 viewing area starting this afternoon, lasting through at least Friday morning.
Today & Friday
As you head out this morning, you should have absolutely no issues. Temperatures are very similar to the last few mornings in the teens and 20s, with wind chills trailing behind by a few degrees with a light southerly wind.
Although you may see some partial sunshine between the clouds this morning in places, expect an increasing cloud trend through the morning and early afternoon. High temperatures should land in the middle 30s this afternoon.
We should remain dry through the afternoon bus stops and there are signs that we may be able to get through the evening rush before the heaviest snow arrives. Start keeping an eye on things around 5 PM just to be safe, especially if you're along US-127, but many areas will be waiting until after that point.
The heaviest and most consistent snow is expected between 7 PM and 12 AM, and it's during that time that snowfall rates may approach 1" per hour at their peak. Road conditions are expected to deteriorate pretty quickly and with winds picking up too, reduced visibility is expected at times, too.
Snow should start tapering off after midnight, with most of it gone by the morning commute on Friday. While the snow ending sounds great on the surface for the morning commute, our temperatures will be falling rapidly into the teens and low 20s, keeping slick roads on the table long after the snow is gone.
Once we're in the teens, we'll likely stay there through the day tomorrow and with winds picking up, wind chills will quickly drop into the single digits and may fall below 0 at times.
Those wind chills will come courtesy of a westerly wind that could gust between 30-45 miles per hour Friday morning, before backing off a bit into Friday evening, although still remaining breezy.
In addition to the wind chills, blowing and drifting snow could be an issue, especially in open field areas and north/south roads. This could make things difficult even as road crews clear the roads. The main message here is to be mindful of road conditions all day long.
Snow showers migrating in from the west side of the state will be possible at times Friday afternoon and evening, with some additional minor accumulations possible.
Snowfall totals through Friday evening will run about 2-4" from the Tri-Cities to the south and east into the Thumb and along I-69. Areas to the north and west of the Tri-Cities will likely pick up 3-5" of snow, with some locally higher totals around 6" not out of the questions.
Stay warm, everyone!
