Good Monday afternoon! We hope you had a great weekend and hope the start of the week is just as nice.
It was a winning October weekend, capping off a week that was downright gorgeous. As we start a brand new workweek, it appears we'll keep the warmth going, but enjoy it while you can. Our temperature luck runs out by the end of this week.
Today & Tonight
Despite rain returning to the forecast today, we aren't expecting that until later on tonight. In the meantime, expect clouds to increase through the course of the day with a breezy southeasterly flow (10-20 mph) guiding our temperatures into the 60s and 70s this afternoon.
Rain and a few thunderstorms will begin approaching US-127 around 4-6 PM ahead of a cold front, and gradually move east through the evening hours. While no severe weather is expected, gusty winds and briefly heavy rain are possible.
These storms are expected to move quickly through the region, so we aren't overly concerned about flooding. Rainfall amounts when all is said and done should check in around 0.25 to 0.50" for most.
Showers should depart quickly around or just after midnight and skies will clear rapidly behind the cold front. Overnight lows will settle into the 40s.
