Good Sunday evening/night Mid-Michigan! Hope your enjoyed the weekend!
A dry end to the weekend looks to carry into the new week.
A brief warm up before some snow will be possible mid-week. Starting to see some consistency but still a lot of uncertainly. With that said, we have a small update for you here.
Here's the latest!
Evening/Tonight (Sunday)
Skies stay partly cloudy this evening into tonight with dry conditions.
It will be a quiet night with a light southwest wind around 5 mph.
Temperatures will still be cold with lows settling to around 10 degrees. Wind chills not as cold, but expect some numbers as cold as the single digits to start the workweek on Monday.
Monday
Variably cloudy skies with some sunshine mixing in at times looks good for the majority of Monday.
Temperatures get a little bit "warmer" compared to days previous; upper 20s near 30!
Winds stay generally light from the SSE around 5-10 mph.
Midweek Snow Potential
We've still tracking the potential for some messy weather this upcoming week around Wednesday and Thursday, but this system still has several unknowns at this point in time.
The area of energy that will be responsible for this system sits just off the coast in the Pacific. We aren't able to sample the system largely because of this.
However, as this available energy move inland and begins to develop, we'll be able to get better or more samples of the atmosphere. That will also allow forecast models to get a better handle on exactly when and where the system will track along with the axis of heavier snowfall.
As of right now, there have been a few southerly shifts in the system, but it's still keeping snowfall in Mid-Michigan. There's fair agreement on snowfall for Wednesday, but there is more disagreement in the data for Thursday.
For now, we can stay that heavier snowfall amounts would be more likely SE of the Tri-Cities and lighter snowfall amounts NW of the Saginaw Bay. If everything holds as it is right now, there is snowfall potential but any other shifts could completely change that.
Like any winter storm system in the past, expect a few more changes to this forecast between now and mid-week with new data. Stay tuned for these updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
