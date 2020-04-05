Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great weekend.
Some rain showers made a return yesterday afternoon.
We've since recovered nicely with more rays of sunshine to end the weekend.
While the week starts off dry, several chances for precipitation return along with some temperatures swings.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
An area of high pressure has returned to dominate the Great Lakes to end out the weekend.
Dry conditions will continue throughout the evening and overnight hours.
Mostly clear skies will carry into the beginning of Monday.
Lows Sunday night will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.
Monday
We start the week on a dry note with a few more rays of sunshine for the morning hours.
Clouds will again begin to increase from the south and west throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours. Most of the day looks to stay dry.
Chances for some showers to return going into the late evening and overnight hours. Even better chances return for Tuesday.
Temperatures will be even warmer. Highs projected back into the mid and upper 50s. Still a touch cooler near the lakeshore. Some getting close to 60 again farther inland!
That's something to smile about! Have a great rest of the weekend.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
