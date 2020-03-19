Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week, despite everything going on and we hope the rest of the week is just as nice if not better.
Wet weather wasn't all that widespread Wednesday as expected and our eyes continue to be on the rain chances that return to the forecast late this afternoon, continuing into Friday morning. Coming along with those rain chances could be some of the first rumbles of thunder we've seen in awhile.
Today & Tonight
We should start dry for our Thursday with variable temperatures running in the upper 20s to upper 30s this morning. Skies have cleared out a bit, allowing for a bit of fog to develop as well. At this juncture, it doesn't appear that fog will be a major issue, but we'll keep an eye on it.
Any sunshine to start the day will gradually fade out into the afternoon with a trend toward mostly cloudy skies. With the dry start to the day and a southeasterly wind, temperatures should have a good chance to warm up into the middle and upper 50s this afternoon. The exception could be our northern counties where 40s may last a bit longer.
This makes for a great afternoon to get rid of some of that cabin fever if you're working from home and the kids need to get some fresh air. However, keep an eye on things the later into the afternoon we go.
Showers and thunderstorms will be approaching from the west and southwest and should arrive in southern and western areas of Mid-Michigan around 4-5 PM. They'll only expand in coverage as the night goes along, with widespread rain expected much of the evening.
We may get a bit of a break in the overnight after the initial wave, but as a cold front approaches from the west, we should see another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms develop.
A few stronger storms can't be ruled out as these showers and storms move through, with the Storm Prediction Center's Marginal Risk area very close to Mid-Michigan for Thursday. If any strong storms develop, gusty winds would be the main hazard.
Temperatures remain very mild overnight, remaining pretty steady in the 50s and even rising in some cases overnight to the low 60s.
Friday
Showers will linger through the first part of Friday, with temperatures remaining quite mild through the morning hours with plenty of 50s, perhaps even low 60s in our warmest locations, for the early morning hours.
Don't expect those temperatures to last too long, as they'll crash behind a cold front with 20s and 30s expected by the evening. Before our system pulls away from us, areas that cool down first in our far northern zones may see a few snowflakes before precipitation comes to an end by the afternoon.
When all is said and done, rainfall totals between 0.40" and 1" look like the most likely rain. There is potential for some areas to receive over 1" where any heavy rain remains consistent.
Winds will be blustery on Friday behind the front, turning to the northwest around 15 to 25 miles per hour, gusting near and above 30 miles per hour. This will allow for some cold wind chills Friday evening.
Dry conditions should prevail through the late afternoon and evening though, so we shouldn't see any problems for any Friday night travels. We'll need to keep an eye on any wet roads as temperatures fall as some slick areas may develop.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
