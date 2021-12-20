Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope your Tuesday is just as nice.
It was a quiet, but breezy Monday, but thankfully the wind wasn't quite as strong as it has been previously. We even managed some sunshine, too. As we get set to kick off our Tuesday, things remain quiet this morning, but our next round of snow will be knocking on the door soon, returning for some by this evening.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures are a bit cooler this morning than they were for our Monday morning, with more 20s as we begin the commutes today. Winds have thankfully lightened up significantly, so our wind chill is minimal in most areas. With skies breaking up a bit late last night, we still have some room to fall before the morning is over.
Any early day sunshine will transition to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon ahead of our next clipper system arriving later this evening. Ahead of that system, temperatures will manage to climb mostly in the middle 30s this afternoon.
Winds will be much lighter today, turning south southeast around 5 to 15 miles per hour. Although our actual temps are cooler today, with a lighter wind we should see a similar feel to yesterday in the wind chill department today.
Snow should hold off until the evening drive tonight, and even then, our northwestern most areas will have the best chance around that time while much of the area remains dry. That snow will spread a bit farther southeast as the evening goes along, so if you're out late this evening, you'll have a chance to run into some snow showers eventually, even if you don't see much initially.
Snow will be heaviest and most persistent in our counties north of the Tri-Cities and these areas will have the best chance to pick up some accumulation. Even then, it won't be much, with not much more than an inch or two expected in places like Roscommon and Ogemaw counties.
Snow will taper off to just isolated lake-effect snow and flurries overnight, with skies becoming partly to mostly cloudy. Lows will settle in the teens to middle 20s, but will feel much colder as a west northwesterly wind picks up to around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 30 miles per hour.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
