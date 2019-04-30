Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and we hope Tuesday is just as nice, if not better.
It was a soggy Monday in Mid-Michigan and while we'll stay dry for a bulk of Tuesday, expect the rain to move back in as we head into the evening hours of tonight.
Today & Tonight
While rain chances are high today, it's important to know that we're not expecting rain to move in until at least late this afternoon, with most waiting until this evening.
If you're looking for a dry window to sneak in a chance to mow the lawn or get things done outdoors, you have plenty of time this morning and early afternoon.
Temperatures out the door this morning are just a touch warmer than yesterday in the 30s and 40s. Highs will be below average once again today, with a mix of 40s and low 50s this afternoon, coolest near the lakeshore.
Once rain arrives this evening, we expect it to be persistent through tomorrow morning's commute.
Rain tonight has the potential to be heavier than yesterday, with rainfall totals between 0.50" and 1.00" looking likely through 8 AM tomorrow. A few areas may exceed 1" of rain during this time, especially where any thunderstorms develop.
With plenty of clouds and rain overnight, expect overnight lows to stick in the upper 30s and 40s.
