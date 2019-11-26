Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week yesterday and hope your Tuesday is just as nice. If traveling early for the holiday, we wish you safe travels!
All is quiet as we begin the second day of the workweek, but things will be changing quite a bit as we head into tonight. Our next storm system is getting itself organized in the Four Corners region and will be taking aim on the Great Lakes region tonight and tomorrow.
Today & Tonight
As for today, it should be a very smooth morning commute. Outside of any patchy fog here and there, we should remain dry with temperatures mostly in the 30s.
Dry conditions should prevail during the daylight period, with variable sky conditions allowing for periods of clouds and sunshine. The dry daylight hours should allow our temperatures to climb back into the 40s this afternoon, perhaps getting close to 50 again along I-69.
Winds will be light and variable today so we've got no major issues there.
Rain chances will gradually go up as the evening goes along, so if you'll be out and about tonight, keep an eye on the radar after sunset tonight.
The most widespread rain will occur overnight into Wednesday morning. Some of that rain may be heavy at times and a few rumbles of thunder aren't impossible either. With that in mind, it's a good idea to check any storm drains by your home and keep them clear of any leaves or other debris.
Rainfall totals when all is said and done should lie somewhere within 0.50" to 1.50" with the highest amounts expected to the north and west.
With clouds and showers expected overnight, along with east southeast winds picking up to 5-15 miles per hour, should keep overnight lows fairly steady in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Wednesday
Rain will remain widespread through the Wednesday morning commute, with heavy pockets of rain possible, so plan for a few extra minutes out the door tomorrow.
As the morning goes along, the rain should gradually let up toward the afternoon hours as the dry slot of the system moves overnight. From that point forward, coverage of any precipitation for the second half of Wednesday should be scattered. Anything lingering late tomorrow night may mix with or changeover to snow, but no major impacts are expected in our area.
Highs on Wednesday will likely be achieved a bit earlier in the day, possibly in the 50s for some, before falling into the evening hours.
Winds will also be picking up quite a bit through the day as well. Wind gusts g may peak between 35-50 miles per hour at times on Wednesday. Scattered power outages are a reasonable possibility tomorrow.
Winds will eventually back off a bit Wednesday night into Thursday, but may still remain breezy with gusts greater than 20 miles per hour possible for the first part of the day.
Winter Storm Conditions In Upper Great Lakes & Great Plains
If your travels take you north of the Mackinac Bridge tomorrow or to the west, you'll want to make sure you stay alert to the forecast.
Winter Storm Warnings have already been issued for a good portion of the northwest Great Lakes Region and the Great Plains. Snowfall totals in these regions could easily exceed 6" this evening through Wednesday, with some areas possibly exceeding a foot of snowfall.
Airport delays are certainly possible during this time and of course poor road conditions.
