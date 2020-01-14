Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and our best wishes for a great Wednesday ahead.
It certainly hasn't been the brightest start to the week with plenty of cloud cover and some drizzle and light snow to go along with it. As we get ready to move into the second half of the week, it doesn't look much brighter and it appears our next chance for rain and snow will arrive later today.
Today & Tonight
As for this morning, it appears we're in for a quiet start with even a few breaks in the cloud cover showing themselves here and there. Temperatures are running in the upper 20s to middle 30s to start the day.
Don't expect much movement temperature wise with middle to upper 30s your final destination later today. Areas in the far north toward M-55 may stay in the lower half of the 30s.
Winds will take more of southeasterly turn today and stay about 5-10 miles per hour at the most. Wind chills will feel more like the middle and upper 20s.
Wet weather chances will grow as the afternoon goes along, with areas of rain and snow expected to begin late this afternoon and continue this evening. The best chances for rain will be in areas farther to the south at the beginning of the event, while areas to the north see snow. Eventually, areas that start with rain will see a gradual changeover to snow before the system wraps up.
Snowfall accumulations with the system snow will likely come in at 1" or less for most of Mid-Michigan, with the best chance for 1-2" in the far north and perhaps a few spots in the Thumb.
Overnight, the system snow will move out and we'll transition to scattered lake-effect snow showers that will be periodically possible through the day on Thursday. Expect lows in the lower and middle 20s.
Winds will be picking up late tonight out of the northwest around 10-20 miles per hour, so expect wind chills in the teens Thursday morning.
