Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week on Monday and hope you're ready for some winter-like weather for Tuesday.
Some counties are seeing their first Winter Weather Advisories of the season issued this morning, and while it won't be a huge snow, there could be slick travel around parts of the region this afternoon and evening.
As always with an early season snowfall, remember to take it easy as we get back in the groove!
Today & Tonight
Despite what's ahead later today, we should have absolutely no issue with the morning drive. Skies will gradually increase with cloud cover through the morning, but we'll remain dry. Temperatures are much cooler this morning, with readings in the teens and 20s.
Around lunchtime or shortly thereafter, we should start seeing snow move in from southwest to northeast. While there could be a bit of mix initially, we expect snow to be the primary player at the beginning of this event.
Once the wet weather arrives, we expect that continue through the evening hours. Areas to the west and northwest of the Tri-Cities, where the Winter Weather Advisories are issued, should see the most consistent snow. It's in these locations we are expecting 1-4" of new snow, with the usual travel impacts expected.
While not a big snow, these early season events always seem to have several accidents, so as always, be smart on the roads. Lower visibility will also be possible at times, although our wind shouldn't be overly strong.
Areas to the south and east of the Winter Weather Advisories and near the shoreline areas of Lake Huron, are expected to see temperatures warm up a bit sooner above the freezing mark, which should chip in to snowfall accumulations and lead to a faster transition to rain. We could see snowfall amounts up to 1" or so in these spots, but many will check in with less.
Regardless of where you're located, everyone will make the transition to all rain late tonight into Wednesday morning and with temperatures warming up a bit overnight into the middle and upper 30s, roads should become primarily wet in most areas for the morning drive tomorrow.
Wednesday
Much of the snow that falls on our Tuesday will have a chance to melt through the day tomorrow as temperatures are expected to warm up into the 40s, with periodic chances for rain showers.
We don't expect the rain to be constant and there may be some lulls in the action through the course of the day on Wednesday. However, shower chances won't completely leave the forecast until late Wednesday night and Thursday.
When all is said and done, rainfall amounts between 0.25 and 0.75" look like a reasonable range. Of course, lesser amounts will be expected where more moisture falls as snow.
Stay warm, everyone!
