Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You've made it to the halfway point!
Our weather story has been fairly calm this week, mostly just cloudy and cold. But it is December after all, right? As we hit the halfway point in the workweek, we should warm up a bit more and we'll see 40s for the next few days.
All eyes continue to be on the weekend forecast, and we have more on that down below.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, we shouldn't have any issues related to the weather. There are a few snow showers showing up on radar, but that snow should largely evaporate before it reaches the ground. If it does reach us at ground level, it should amount to little more than flurries.
Temperatures are a bit warmer than yesterday as we start this morning with readings in the 30s, but any improvement has been balanced out by a greater wind chill.
Despite clouds staying stubborn through the first half of the day, temperatures should still manage to climb into the upper 30s and 40s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west northwesterly direction around 5 to 15 miles per hour, keeping wind chills in the 20s and 30s.
Some breaks of sun will be possible, especially in our southwestern zones this afternoon, but it's worth noting that the farther northeast you are, you may not be so lucky today. Better clearing will take over after sunset and continue into the overnight.
Lows will dip to around 30 tonight, with areas of fog possible as skies clear.
Weekend Storm System
Our eyes continue to be on the system that is expected to move in over the weekend, first arriving on Friday evening and continuing through Saturday.
While there is plenty of time for things to change even more, certain trends have become more consistent, and one of those trends is pointing to a colder situation for parts of Mid-Michigan. That colder solution makes accumulating snow a real possibility Saturday.
On that same note, accumulating snow isn't locked in for everyone at this point. The current projections in storm track suggest there are still areas that could see more rain than snow, with southern areas being the more favorable region for this scenario. That track will be key to what you see at your house.
So what is the main message at this point? Keep paying attention to the forecast. We are reasonably confident in a storm system passing through the area at this point, but specifics are tough to nail down at this point, especially when a big piece of this system is still out over the Pacific. That piece of the puzzle comes onshore tomorrow, which should allow our weather balloons to take a better look, and our specifics should gradually become more clear afterward.
I think we'll start getting a better idea Thursday night and Friday. Stay tuned!
Stay warm, everyone!
