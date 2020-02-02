Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you're enjoying the weekend.
Things for most locations took a nicer turn by the end of the weekend.
We expect to start the week on a quiet note too.
Check out the forecast here!
Tonight
Staying partly cloudy and dry into this evening and into the overnight hours.
Any Superbowl plans for this evening should be in good shape weather wise!
Lows tonight will again dip slightly below freezing near 30° into Monday.
Winds will slowly decrease into the night due to less mixing in the atmosphere. Still expect reading out of the west still around 10-20 mph.
Monday
Finally a nice chance of pace; a good mix of sunshine within the clouds is expected for a good majority of the day.
Temperatures continue to stay well above average for another day.
Highs expected to reach back into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Mid-Week
We are tracking a series of storm systems that will make progress throughout the eastern half of the country by mid and late week.
As we fine tune the model data on the intensity and track of these storms, minor chances for snow will carry from Tuesday into the weekend for us here in Mid-Michigan.
The better chances at the moment look to arrive Tuesday and again into Thursday/Friday.
Bottom line: Stay tuned to chances in the forecast as we fine tune, obtain new data, and gain more confidence in the consistency from long range model guidance.
Have a great rest of the weekend!
