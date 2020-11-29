Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great week and Thanksgiving. Cheers to the weekend!
The forecast is shaping up nice to end out this weekend as we close out November.
Early next week will be a different story. Rain and snow chances do return.
Here's the latest!
Today & Tonight
After a clear night on Saturday, we'll be treated to another helping of sunshine for your Sunday! This time around though, clouds will begin to increase during the second half of the afternoon.
Still, these are not likely to become a significant issue until after sunset, so we can still look forward to a beautiful second half of the weekend!
Highs later this afternoon in the upper 40s to around 50.
By the later evening and into the overnight hours, we will begin to monitor the next system moving in from the south. Some mixed precipitation will be possible going into early Monday morning.
Lows tonight will again drop back down into the low 30s.
Early Next Week
For the past several days, we've been keeping a close eye on a potential winter storm going into Monday and Tuesday. Forecasts have been consistently pointing to a significant storm system developing over the southeastern states and tracking up the Appalachian Mountains on Monday.
With that being said, we're beginning to see some agreement develop among the data. Here's the latest and what you need to know:
Into late Sunday evening/early Monday morning, we will be watching the leading edge of this storm system, and will give way to developing rain and snow after midnight. This will mainly affect areas along and east of I-75 throughout the night and into Monday morning.
The mixture of rain and snow will continue through Monday morning, but will transition to all snow Monday afternoon and evening as a surge of cold air begins to rotate in on the western side of the storm from the north.
High temperatures on Monday will reach back into the mid 30s. Some slick roads can be expected in locations that experience larger snowfall rates.
By Monday evening, the low will continue moving northeast near New England locking Mid-Michigan into a stronger wind pattern mainly from the north. Snow will continue to affect areas along and east of I-75 on Monday night, either as a steady snow from the low itself, or lake effect snow off Lake Huron.
Lake effect snow will likely then become the primary driver of snow into Tuesday. Winds shifting into the north northeast will likely lead to a more widespread outbreak of lake effect snow across the state on Tuesday, leading more of us to pick up snow before the system moves on by Wednesday morning.
It is still too early to pin down exact numbers for any snow accumulation, but we're starting to get a rough idea. Here's our latest thoughts.
Higher totals will likely be found for folks living along and east of the I-75 corridor. With the current data in play, a general 2-5" can be expected.
Even higher local totals near the lakeshore in the Thumb due to lake enhancement. Folks in Huron and Sanilac counties will have the greatest chance for this lake enhancement. Some locations reaching 6" can't be ruled out. Just remember how localized lake effect snow can be when interpreting this forecast.
Folks living farther west of the Tri-Cities should expect lower snowfall totals; a trace - 2" when all is said and done.
Remember this will be a long duration event. These numbers include Monday and Tuesday accumulations.
There is still time for the storm's track to change, so make sure to stay tuned for updates in the coming days, and we will keep you posted with any new information!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
