It was a beautiful Thursday around Mid-Michigan and it appears we'll keep that going for the end of the workweek while turning up the heat. Through the first half of the day and the early afternoon, you'll have a chance to enjoy the summer weather.
However, as we go into this evening, we'll have to keep an eye on the chances for storms, some of which could be severe. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has all the details on storms and your weekend on Wake Up from 4:30-7 AM. Join him!
Today & Tonight
As mentioned above, we should have no trouble through the first part of the day. Your morning commute looks very smooth with temperatures running in the 50s for most areas. Humidity levels remain tolerable as well.
With the dry start to the day, a southwesterly wind flow, and plenty of sun this morning and early afternoon, we should have a chance to warm up into the middle 80s with potential for upper 80s here and there.
We'll likely see a bit more cloud cover move in this evening ahead of our next chance for rain, which arrives from the west this afternoon. Currently, we think the time to start monitoring the radar is around 5 PM and after this evening. If you plan on being outdoors tonight, canceling at this point doesn't seem necessary but keep an eye on things.
The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a Slight Risk for severe weather for the entire TV5 viewing area, with the Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) from yesterday being shifted almost entirely out of our area.
This suggests the best severe weather chances have shifted to the south and morning data seems to be trending that way. However, it's important to realize this doesn't mean our chances have completely gone away. Our next update comes around 9 AM this morning, and there very well could be some adjustments to that risk area.
We'll still be watching between 5 PM - 2 AM today, with damaging winds and heavy rain being our main threats. Hail and an isolated tornado are also possible, but lower risks.
Any thunderstorms should have the potential to produce some good rainfall, this rain will be localized to where these thunderstorms pass through. Mid-Michigan could really use some rain, but it's important to know that rain is not a sure bet for your house. Where rain does occur, we could see some localized flooding.
Storms should taper off the closer we get to daybreak Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies through the overnight. Lows will stay warm and muggy in the 60s.
Weekend Forecast
Showers should be much more hit and miss early Saturday morning and many areas will wake up dry with mostly cloudy skies. While clouds may be stubborn initially Saturday, it appears we'll see clouds diminish into the afternoon and evening hours so we should be able to salvage much of the day, despite what could be a gray start.
Highs should manage to jump into the middle 80s once again with a little more humidity.
Dry weather should largely hold through Saturday afternoon. It's worth noting a few models kick up a few hit and miss showers during the latter half of the day, but that doesn't appear to be a sure thing at this time. We'll call the afternoon dry for now, but we'll update as necessary.
We should clear our skies out even more Saturday night into Sunday with a beautiful second half of the weekend in store.
Skies should be mostly sunny all day long on Sunday with high temperatures running just a bit cooler in the afternoon. Lower and middle 80s should be the target in most areas with cooler values near the lakeshore.
