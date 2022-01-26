Good Wednesday evening! We hope you've had a great week so far. To the second half we go tomorrow!
It was nice to get the sun back in the mix today after a cloudy finish on Tuesday, but if you stepped outside, you know it didn't help us out much with our temperatures as highs remained in the teens.
Although we stay cold tonight and tomorrow (it is winter after all), we get a break from some of the bitterly cold temperatures.
This Evening & Overnight
If you're headed out this evening, plan for temperatures to remain in the teens most of the night, with increasing clouds actually holding our temperatures up a bit more into the overnight. We should stay above 0 tonight, with low teens in our warmest locations. Dry weather should hold through the night, even with the clouds returning.
It's worth noting, that despite the bump in temperatures, wind chills will remain quite cold as a southwesterly wind flow picks up to around 10 to 20 miles per hour overnight, with gusts near 25 to 30 miles per hour.
Thursday
Beyond a few flurries, most of Thursday morning should be dry. A cold front approaching from the west will bring a better chance of snow during the afternoon and evening. The snow during the afternoon and evening is not expected to be heavy, but a bit more intense than flurries.
Accumulations with this round should largely check in at less than 1".
Although highs will be warmer in the 20s on Thursday, wind chills will still be stuck in the teens with that continued southwesterly flow from Wednesday night, remaining around 10 to 20 with gusts near 25 to 30 miles per hour.
And with temperatures staying below freezing, even light snow could slow things down a bit for the evening commute. Common-sense Michigan winter driving should get the job done tomorrow!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.