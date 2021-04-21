Good Wednesday morning Mid-Michigan! It's morning one out of two with below freezing temperatures, as 20s will still be the case Thursday morning as well. Luckily, we look to be dry for the rest of the workweek as high pressure begins building in to our southwest, and temperatures are on the upward trend too. Let's get into the forecast!
Weather Alerts
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for multiple TV5 counties. They run into Thursday morning.
Today
Any snow shower activity that does develop will begin to wrap up by the later morning. Any of the lake effect snow we are seeing right now is mainly for our northern counties of Roscommon, Ogemaw, and Alcona. We also could have a few lake effect snow showers develop into the Thumb in the remaining morning hours today. A quick dusting will look to be the worst on any development.
The colder air still hangs around for your Wednesday with highs only in the low 40s. We actually lead way to a little more sunshine with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon! However, a northwest wind from 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times, will keep those temperatures feeling cooler. A wind chill in the low 30s will be the case for the afternoon.
Tonight
Tonight will be the second consecutive night below freezing this week. Luckily, it also looks to be the last night this workweek below freezing. The overnight low for the Tri-Cities will be around 27, with low 20s even further north. Partly to mostly clear skies will contribute to the cooldown tonight. The wind will stay pretty tame, only around 5 to 10 mph out of the west.
Thursday
Starting tomorrow, highs will be back into the 50s, and even low 60s by Friday! Tomorrow will hold mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. It will be a breezy Thursday though, with a west wind from 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.
Stay warm, everyone!
