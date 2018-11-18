It's been a snowy week across Mid-Michigan to say the least. Luckily, we look to end the weekend on a dry note before more snow chances return to start the work week.
Moving forward however, Thanksgiving at this point is looking like the most pleasant day in the extended forecast.
We explain below!
Today & Tonight
The big weather story today will be temperatures.
Although, it will be another chilly day across the region, high temperatures look to only climb in the middle 30s. Some better news is that wind chills won't be as brutal as they have been this past week. Winds will turn out of the southwest only at around 5-10 mph.
Skies that started the day with more clouds will look to slowly break up and allow some sunshine to punch through. Overall we can expect partly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon.
By tonight, clouds will slowly begin to instead increase overnight out ahead of our next system. Temperatures will be falling throughout the 30s and into the low to mid 20s for overnight lows. Snow showers look to return to the forecast going into Monday; especially for the afternoon hours.
Looking ahead, Wednesday will be a huge travel day for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday as well as early risers for great deals Black Friday shopping. The weather will cooperate at this point with dry conditions and slightly warmer temperatures.
Remember, you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
