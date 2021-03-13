Good Saturday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you're enjoying the weekend!
Sunshine is the main story for the weekend, but we are keeping an eye on a few system that could produce some precipitation as we get into the new week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
Expect plenty of sunshine as we going into this evening. No problem weather wise expected. Sunset tonight will occur around 6:40 PM.
Mostly clear skies will be the theme going into tonight. A passing cold front will help to usher in a slightly cooler air mass along with a few more high clouds into Sunday morning. Lows tonight will drop near 30, with upper 20s farther up north.
Winds will slow a little bit, but we'll still have a 5 to 15 mph west wind that will gust up to 20 at times.
Don't forget about DST! We officially "spring forward" one hour at 2 AM Sunday morning. This is also a good time to check/replace your batteries in smoke alarms and Carbon Monoxide Detectors.
Sunday
Temperatures will be on the cooler side when compared to Saturday, but still reach near 40 will be on the table. A north wind from 5 to 15 mph gusting to 20 will keep the lakeshore locations a bit cooler; most likely confined to the 30s.
Despite the cooler numbers, we're still looking at plenty of sun going into the morning and afternoon hours. Partly to mostly sunny with some high clouds out and about.
After the time change, we will be able to enjoy some more sunshine into the evening. Sunset for Sunday evening will occur around 7:41 PM.
Lows Sunday night will be colder near 20 into Monday morning. Some may even feel like the teens out the door Monday with mostly clear skies.
Early Week
Monday morning looks to start dry with some early sun. We expect to increase in cloud cover going throughout the afternoon. By the later evening hours, we're looking at the potential for some wintry mixed precipitation to advance towards Mid-Michigan.
Highs for Monday look to reach the upper 30s near 40 for most by the afternoon hours.
While precipitation type and amount is still up for debate, impacts from this system look to be on the low end. Like always, it is something we are keeping an eye on.
Any remaining precipitation will likely by done and over with by late Tuesday morning. There could be some slick spots for Tuesday morning's commute. Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.