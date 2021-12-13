Good Monday evening/night Mid-Michigan!
Our quieter stretch of weather continues into the start of this week, along with above average temperatures!
We are still tracking the chance for showers and stronger winds, along with a large temperature swing for mid-week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening - Tonight (Monday)
After a sunny Monday, expect a slow increase in clouds going into the later evening and overnight hours. No precipitation is expected.
Winds will subside going into tonight. Eventually from the SSW only around 5 mph.
Overnight lows will settle into the upper 20s.
If you're willing to stay up late, we have a chance to see the Geminid Meteor Shower tonight. Best chance will be staying away from light pollution. Best time will be around 2:00 AM.
Tuesday
Temperatures out the door look to start in the 20s for the morning. Light winds won't create too much of a wind chill.
Temperatures staying mild for another day, back in the 40s by the afternoon.
A few more clouds will be likely throughout the day. Still expect some filtered sunshine from time to time.
More clouds likely into the later evening. Could have some showers late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Mid-Week Storm System
Another low pressure system will be on the table moving from the Rockies into the Great Lakes region by Wednesday and Thursday. Much like last Friday night's system, we stay in the warm sector of the low which means we should see plain rain for the event along with another windy forecast.
That low is beginning to look like it will track just west of the Great Lakes during the Wednesday/Thursday timeframe, but we'll still see some of the rain activity associated with it. After that system passes, we dry out for Friday.
In regard to temperatures, the warm sector of that system will bring numbers in the 50s on Wednesday, and possibly a few readings into the 60s by Thursday morning!
In a similar fashion regarding the system from over the past weekend, the cold front of the low sweeps through and brings temperatures back down to the 30s for the afternoon on Thursday. Stay tuned for any updates!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
