Good evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend is getting off to a good start!
The rest of Saturday looks great. However, we don't lose the rain chances completely for the rest of the weekend.
Past the weekend, a nice stretch to weather looks to carry us into October.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening/Tonight
After some clouds and showers to start the weekend, we expect to remain dry for the rest of the evening going into the overnight hours.
Clear to partly cloudy skies will be the theme going into tonight. No rain is expected for this timeframe. Sunset is at 7:27 PM.
Clouds will begin to increase late going into Sunday morning. Lows tonight drop back into the mid and upper 40s for most.
Sunday
Partly to at times mostly cloudy skies will be the overall theme as a weak disturbance passes by throughout your Sunday. This could produce a few hit or miss showers spread out throughout the day.
While no washouts are anticipated, it would be best to check in with the radar ever so often if spending some long periods of time outdoors. Any development shouldn't be enough to cancel any outdoors plans.
Check in with the Interactive Radar for your area here!
Highs for Sunday will be just a touch warmer compared to Saturday with many areas reaching the 60s. Some farther south may reach 70 before the day is concluded.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
