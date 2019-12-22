Good Monday evening/night! We hope you've had a great weekend and send our best for a wonderful, perhaps shortened, workweek ahead.
It was a beautiful weekend filled with sunshine and warmer temperatures, and as we get ready to kick off a brand new workweek it appears we'll keep that combination rolling into this week.
Travel conditions also look great this week for any holiday travel, with minimal chances for wet weather.
Check it out!
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight into Tuesday morning and it's possible we see a bit of patchy fog develop overnight. Winds also turn more east to northeasterly overnight at about 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Overnight lows will fall into the middle 20s to low 30s which means freezing fog isn't completely off the table, but at this time we aren't expecting widespread issues, especially with the warmth from the last few days.
Tuesday
We expect a few more clouds in our skies compared to the past few days.
Partly to mostly cloudy will be the theme going into Christmas Eve. Still staying dry.
Temperatures will be a touch cooler behind Monday's weak cold front. Highs held back to the low 40s. This looks to be short lived as temperatures rebound closer to 50 going into Christmas!
While a white Christmas isn't expected, No travel headaches are expected!
Have a great holiday!
