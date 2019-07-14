Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope it was a great weekend and we welcome you to a new week.
We experienced a few pop up showers and t-storms Saturday afternoon. Since then, conditions improved for the better to end the weekend!
However, the heat, humidity, and chances for rain return this week.
We have the forecast below!
Tonight
Humidity levels stay very comfortable with dew points staying in the 50s.
Clear to at times partly cloudy skies will carry into this evening and overnight.
Lows will be down into the low 60s.
Monday
An increase in cloud cover will begin to move in from the west out ahead of a warm front.
The heat and humidity will really begin to return with highs reaching the upper 80s; close to 90. Humidity levels will begin to become uncomfortable with dew points back into the 60s closer to 70.
Some added instability to the atmosphere along with the heat and humidity will promote the chance for some pop up showers and t-storms especially into the afternoon and evening hours.
