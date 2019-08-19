Good Monday evening! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
After showers and thunderstorms moved through various parts of Mid-Michigan Sunday, things have quieted down to start the week.
Small chances for rain do return my mid-week.
We have the forecast below!
Tonight
It should be a beautiful evening for any outdoor plans, so be sure to take advantage!
Despite a few clouds from time to time, mostly clear skies will take us into the late evening and overnight hours.
We'll see our temperatures gradually drop into the middle to upper 50s for overnight lows.
Some patchy fog may develop into the early Tuesday morning hours.
Tuesday
Skies look to stay dry to start off into the morning. We should start the day with a good amount of sunshine.
We will have to welcome back in some small chances for a few showers, possibly a thunderstorm into the later afternoon and evening.
High temperatures will be back into the mid 80s. A slight uptick in the humidity looks to return with dew points getting back into the 60s.
Winds will be generally light out of the southwest around 5-10 mph.
