Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great weekend. Here's to a great week ahead!
An overall pleasant end to the weekend!
Rain chances do return to start off the new week.
Cooler temperatures do appear in the extended forecast.
Here's the latest!
Weather Alerts
We have a Lakeshore Flood Advisory in effect for Huron County until Monday morning.
Get the latest on your location here.
Tonight
Staying dry to end the weekend.
A few more clouds will be possible with skies becoming partly cloudy into the later evening. Clouds continue to increase overnight.
Lows tonight dropping into the mid and upper 40s.
Winds mainly from the south and east around 5-15 mph.
Have a great rest of your weekend!
Monday
Clouds will continue to increase and overtake our skies to start off the week.
Highs for Monday will be the warmest in the extended forecast; near 70.
While the morning is trending to stay dry, mostly cloudy skies along with rain chances will begin to increase going into the afternoon hours from the west.
The best window of opportunity to pick up some showers along with a few rumbles of thunder will be into the late afternoon and evening hours.
Showers and t-storm chances quickly decrease going past midnight. Still the chance for some lingering showers farther east into early Tuesday morning will be there.
Lows Monday night will fall back into the 40s.
Late Week Cooldown
We hope you're enjoying the mild temperatures holding on as we enter mid-October.
While the mild air sticks around for the first half of the week, temperatures really begin to drop off going towards the upcoming weekend.
Here's the latest temperature trend going throughout the week.
By the upcoming weekend, the jet stream, which helps to direct weather systems and separate cold and warm air masses, will take a dive into Mid-Michigan.
The main takeaway will be that this will lead us below average temperatures along with temperatures favorable to support some mixed precipitation.
While we won't expect any accumulations over this upcoming weekend, the chance to see a few flurries mix in with any shower development will be on the table due to the colder air mass we expect to have in play; especially farther north.
Stay tuned to the forecast throughout the week for updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.