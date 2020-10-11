Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great weekend. Here's to a great week ahead!

An overall pleasant end to the weekend! 

Rain chances do return to start off the new week.

Cooler temperatures do appear in the extended forecast.

Here's the latest!

Weather Alerts

Lakeshore Flood Advisory 10-11-2020

We have a Lakeshore Flood Advisory in effect for Huron County until Monday morning.

Tonight

Staying dry to end the weekend. 

A few more clouds will be possible with skies becoming partly cloudy into the later evening. Clouds continue to increase overnight.

Lows tonight dropping into the mid and upper 40s.

Lows 10-11-2020

Winds mainly from the south and east around 5-15 mph.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

Monday

Clouds will continue to increase and overtake our skies to start off the week.

Highs for Monday will be the warmest in the extended forecast; near 70.

Highs 10-12-2020

While the morning is trending to stay dry, mostly cloudy skies along with rain chances will begin to increase going into the afternoon hours from the west.

The best window of opportunity to pick up some showers along with a few rumbles of thunder will be into the late afternoon and evening hours. 

Monday Rain 10-12-2020

Showers and t-storm chances quickly decrease going past midnight. Still the chance for some lingering showers farther east into early Tuesday morning will be there. 

Lows Monday night will fall back into the 40s.

Late Week Cooldown

We hope you're enjoying the mild temperatures holding on as we enter mid-October.

While the mild air sticks around for the first half of the week, temperatures really begin to drop off going towards the upcoming weekend.

Here's the latest temperature trend going throughout the week.

Temperature Trend

By the upcoming weekend, the jet stream, which helps to direct weather systems and separate cold and warm air masses, will take a dive into Mid-Michigan. 

Jet Stream Forecast

The main takeaway will be that this will lead us below average temperatures along with temperatures favorable to support some mixed precipitation. 

While we won't expect any accumulations over this upcoming weekend, the chance to see a few flurries mix in with any shower development will be on the table due to the colder air mass we expect to have in play; especially farther north. 

Stay tuned to the forecast throughout the week for updates! 

Stay warm, everyone!

