Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to the weekend.
As wet as Friday night was, it isn't a sign of the weekend at large.
We do carry rain chances into next week along with a brief warm up.
We have the forecast below!
Tonight
Drying out for the evening and overnight period. Partly cloudy skies will take us into the beginning of your Sunday.
Lows will be on the cooler side, upper 40s for most with some north of the Bay dipping into the 30s.
Weather Alerts: Frost advisories are posted for Alcona Ogemaw, and Roscommon counties from 12 AM until 8 AM Sunday.
Sunday
We start the day out dry. Some sunshine will be possible to peak throughout the clouds early on.
Increasing clouds quickly move in for the late morning and afternoon. Chances for showers return for the second half of the day.
Highs will be back in the mid to upper 60s.
Winds out of the east around 5-10 mph.
Shower chances along with a few embedded thunderstorms will increase going into the evening and overnight hours.
Lows will be a touch warmer, mid 50s.
Monday
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible for the morning hours. Expect a wet morning commute heading back to work and school.
A warm front will be lifting north throughout Mid-Michigan into the afternoon. This will look to bring an end to the rain by the second half of the day and warm temperatures back to summer standards.
Highs projected to reach back into the 80s with dew points back in the 60s. This means uncomfortable levels of humidity will be back.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.