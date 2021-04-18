Good evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed your weekend.
We have a whole mix of weather to talk about from frost, rain, and even snow into the next several days.
Here's the latest on the forecast!
Tonight
Clouds will slowly increase going into the later evening and overnight Monday morning, giving partly cloudy skies for tonight.
Our low will be back into the 30s. Winds will stay light and turn to the southwest around 5 mph.
Patchy frost will again be on the low end, but nothing widespread is expected. Still best to cover up any sensitive vegetation you may have outdoors.
Monday
We start the morning hours dry with more clouds heading out the door. Late morning into the afternoon, a passing cold front will spark up some periodic showers. This doesn't look to be an all-day rain.
We'll still officially reach the mid to upper 50s to start the day. However, the morning passage of a cold front will allow temperatures to slowly fall throughout the day from northwest to southeast.
Monday will also stay a touch breezy. Winds from the WNW around 10-20 mph will be likely throughout the day.
Only the cold front moves through, we're left with more clouds and colder temperatures into the later evening and overnight hours into Tuesday morning.
Lows Monday night drop back into the upper 20s near 30.
Snow Chance (Tuesday-Wednesday)
Tuesday into Wednesday gets interesting. We watch the potential for some rain, and possibly even some snow to accumulate.
Best timing: Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.
Heavier precipitation looks to set up from the Tri-Cities and points south and east. It's still to early to make any snowfall amount predictions, but we're getting a better idea of what to expect.
Also, the latest data have been picking up on a southern shift of this system. Any shifts in the track of the system will highly affect overall snowfall totals. This along with warmer ground temperatures, moisture content, and snowfall rates all play a part.
Continue to stay tuned for updates!
Remember with it already bring April, ground temperatures will play a big factor into initial melting. Moisture, track of the system, along with snowfall rates will play a big part into overall totals.
For now, stay tuned. There will be updates on chances from now until Tuesday.
Stay warm, everyone!
