Where most of the last week saw steady warmth, this weekend will kick off a roller coaster ride.

Overnight

We'll settle into a period of clearing overnight, with temperatures taking a colder turn. Lows will wind up around 30 by daybreak, with westerly winds easing to 4-8 mph.

Your Weekend Ahead

The weekend will start off in good shape with sunshine, but cloud coverage builds in for the afternoon as the next low pressure system approaches.  This system will give us a chance at some scattered showers in the mid-afternoon, but the best shot at rain won't be until the evening hours tomorrow.  If you have any outdoor activities scheduled for tomorrow, you can always check in on our Interactive Radar!

Scattered showers Saturday

We have a warmer day on tap for tomorrow, with our afternoon highs reaching the mid 50s.  60 is within reach for our I-69 locations.

Highs Saturday

For the overnight into Sunday, we'll have that rain, and possibly some snow mixing in up north.  This depends on how cool we get in our northern locations, but mostly rain is expected.  Temperatures take yet another dive on Sunday as well, only reaching the upper 40s at best in the afternoon.

Highs Sunday

Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!

Stay warm, everyone!

