Good evening/night! We hope you've had a great week so far. You've made it to the halfway point.
After some early showers this morning, conditions have drastically improved to end out Wednesday.
Small rain chances return for Thursday with a dry start to the holiday weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
Beautiful weather will continue into the evening hours tonight, so be sure to take advantage.
No precipitation is expected going into tonight.
Temperatures will be very pleasant in the 70s through sunset (8:08 PM) and then gradually fall into the 50s for overnight lows.
Winds tonight will continue to stay mainly from the south and west around 5-15 mph.
Thursday
Starting your morning hours dry heading out the door. Temperatures starting in the 50s near 60.
Going into the afternoon, this will be our next best opportunity to pick up some showers across the area. Areas north of the Bay stand the better chance. Best time frame will be into the afternoon hours.
This is not expected to be an all day rain. Definitely keeps tabs to the radar throughout the day right here with the Interactive Radar.
Temperatures will rise back into the upper 70s and low 80s.
Winds will also be on the stronger side. Sustained winds from the southwest around 10-20 mph with gusts topping 25+ mph will be possible.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.