Good Monday evening/night Mid-Michigan!
After a breezy and dry Monday, we continue to track the chance for several rounds of snow showers and even some rain showers approaching the holiday weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening & Tonight (Monday)
Dry weather is largely expected through the rest of the evening and overnight hours. There could be a few snow showers farther north near the tip of the Mitt.
Drier air behind that front should allow skies to break up a bit; overall partly cloudy skies likely into Tuesday morning.
Lows will fall into the teens and low 20s tonight.
First Day of Astronomical Winter
Officially at 10:59 AM, winter will begin for Mid-Michigan! This is also known as the winter solstice. Remember, Meteorological Winter started back on December 1st.
If you're not the biggest fan of winter, the good news is we will start to gain minutes of daylight back going into the new year!
Tuesday
Most of the morning and afternoon hours trend dry. Could get some sunshine mixing in for the first half of the day. More clouds move in past lunchtime from the west.
Highs for Tuesday will rise back into the mid 30s, seasonable for this time of year.
Another system tracking north of Mid-Michigan looks to produce snow showers going into the evening and early overnight hours. Better chances will reside north
A dusting look to be the worst of it as far as accumulations go. You could approaching 1" north of the Bay. Folks in northern lower Michigan could reach near 2".
Any snowfall will help to make roads slick overnight will lows dropping back in the 20s. Anything untreated along with bridges, overpasses, and ramps to the freeway are always prone to slick up more. Drive safe!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
