Good evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a wonderful start to the week.
Many areas on Sunday received snow. Road conditions have since improved. We experienced plenty of sunshine to start the week!
Precipitation chances return this week along with a brief cool down by mid-week.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
No problems weather wise going into the rest of this evening and overnight. Clear to partly cloudy skies will carry on into Tuesday. No precipitation tonight is expected.
Temperatures tonight will fall into the middle 20s.
Winds starting to ease up as well. Staying mainly out of the south southwest around 6-12 mph.
Tuesday
Clouds will continue to increase going throughout the day. We stand the chance for some snow showers to arrive; especially into the afternoon hours.
Temperatures will be similar to Monday, back into the upper 30s for highs.
Winds will be a bit breezy once again; out of the southwest around 10-20 mph.
We continue with chances for snow showers into the evening and overnight hours. Accumulations should be minor; an inch or less.
Lows will be a few notches cooler behind a cold front ushering in an arctic air mass; into the upper teens. Winds chills will feel more like the single digits.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
